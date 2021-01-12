Arvidsson (undisclosed) was in his usual first-line spot at Tuesday's practice session, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Arvidsson ended the 2019-20 season on an absolute tear, as he racked up five goals and three helpers in his final 12 contests including the postseason. The 27-year-old Swede garnered 15 goals and 13 helpers in 57 games last year and should be capable of producing at similar levels this year, making him a top-half fantasy option.