Arvidsson (undisclosed) will suit up for Monday's Game 1 against the Hurricanes, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Arvidsson will return to the lineup for the first time since April 27 in a move that was foreshadowed by his full participation in practice late last week. The Swede's expected to skate on the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
