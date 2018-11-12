Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Back on injured reserve

Arvidsson was designated for injured reserve with an upper-body injury Monday.

Arvidsson exited Saturday's clash with Dallas during the third period, according to Adam Vingan of The Athletic. It was the first game back for the winger following his previous three-game stint on the sidelines due to a lower-body issue. At minimum, the Swede will miss Nashville's next three contests and is eligible to be activated ahead of Saturday's matchup with Los Angeles -- assuming he is healthy enough to do so.