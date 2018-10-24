Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Brilliant in defeat
Arvidsson scored twice and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.
The performance gives Arvidsson nine points in nine games and the 25-year-old winger appears determined to improve on his last two seasons, both of which saw him tally 61 points.
