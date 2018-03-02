Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Buries two in comeback win
Arvidsson scored twice and recorded seven shots during Thursday's 4-2 win over Edmonton.
The Swedish winger has marked the scoresheet in five of his past six games for six goals, three assists, four multi-points showings and 28 shots. Arvidsson is now in line to repeat his 31-goal showing from last season and post his second consecutive 60-point campaign, as he's continued to score in bunches with linemates Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg. The trio's now combined for an elite 5.72 goals per 60 minutes for the season.
