Arvidsson scored his seventh goal of the season and added an assist in Thursday's loss to Minnesota.

While the Predators suffered a 6-4 loss, Arvidsson looked dominant in the game, firing six shots on goal and recording a plus-2 rating. The 24-year-old is catching fire for the Predators, scoring in four of his last six outings. He's a very reliable fantasy winger in most formats and should continue scoring at a good rate on Nashville's top line and first power-play unit.