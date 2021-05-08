Arvidsson (undisclosed) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Hurricanes.
The Predators continue to miss Arvidsson's scoring as they try to hold off the Stars for the Central Division's final playoff spot. Arvidsson will have one more chance to rejoin the lineup in Monday's season finale against Carolina. Saturday marks his fourth consecutive absence.
