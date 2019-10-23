Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Delivers two points Tuesday

Arvidsson scored a goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Both of Arvidsson's points came in the third period, as his goal made it 5-1 just 31 seconds after Ryan Getzlaf put the Ducks on the board. He later set up Calle Jarnkrok's tally. Arvidsson added three shots and a plus-2 rating in the contest. For the year, the 26-year-old winger has eight points and 23 shots on goal in nine games.