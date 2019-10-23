Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Delivers two points Tuesday
Arvidsson scored a goal and added a helper in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.
Both of Arvidsson's points came in the third period, as his goal made it 5-1 just 31 seconds after Ryan Getzlaf put the Ducks on the board. He later set up Calle Jarnkrok's tally. Arvidsson added three shots and a plus-2 rating in the contest. For the year, the 26-year-old winger has eight points and 23 shots on goal in nine games.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Garners apple•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Snags shorthanded assist•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Matches career high in goals•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Gets scoring started•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Surprisingly back in lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.