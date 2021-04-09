Arvidsson (upper body) scored a hat trick on six shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Red Wings.

Arvidsson got the Predators on the board at 2:28 of the second period, just 40 seconds after Darren Helm opened the scoring for the Red Wings. The 28-year-old Arvidsson added a pair of third-period goals 1:06 apart, the latter of those coming on a penalty shot to finish his birthday hat trick. The Swede missed one-game with his upper-body injury and returned with his best outing of the year. He's at eight goals, 21 points, 128 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 40 contests.