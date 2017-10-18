Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Dials in two points
Arvidsson recorded a goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 home win over the Avalanche.
The reigning Western Conference champs were in complete control against an Avalanche team that is off to a surprisingly hot start with eight points in the Central Division. Arvidsson, who's hoisted a whopping 27 shots on net, has been held without a point in three of six games, though he's achieved multi-point efforts in two of those showings. Keep the Swede locked into fantasy lineups.
