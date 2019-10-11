Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Dishes pair of helpers

Arvidsson had two assists and was plus-2 with one shot on goal in Thursday's 6-5 win over Washington.

Arvidsson set up both of Ryan Johansen's goals on Thursday, including a power-play tally in the third period. The 26-year-old has four points through his first four games of the season after sniping a career-high 34 goals in only 58 games in 2018-19. Arvidsson did benefit from a career-high shooting percentage (17.4) last year, but he should still hover somewhere in the 30-goal neighborhood even if he can't sustain last year's efficiency.