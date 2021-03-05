Arvidsson had three assists and four shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Florida.

Arvidsson helped Nashville come almost all the way back from a 3-0 second-period deficit, drawing two helpers in the middle frame and another in the third period. The 27-year-old is stuck in a brutal 15-game goal drought dating back to the start of February, but he's managed to pick up four assists and 12 shots over his last three contests. Arvidsson has seen his production plummet from a career-high 34 goals in 2018-19 to 15 last season to just two in 23 games this year. His shooting percentage has also dropped from 17.4 during to 11.8 to 2.5 during that time.