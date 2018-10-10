Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Exits after taking puck to face
Arvidsson left Tuesday's game against the Flames after taking a puck to the face, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Arvidsson wasn't spotted on the bench to begin the second frame, so it's unlikely he returns to the contest. Depending on where the puck hit, Arvidsson could miss time if there's broken bones or excess swelling. Expect further updates after the game.
