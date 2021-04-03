Arvidsson left Saturday's game against the Blackhawks with an apparent upper-body injury, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Arvidsson collided with Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach in open ice, and he grabbed his head once he fell. It seems unlikely that the 27-year-old winger returns to Saturday's game. A more official diagnosis should be provided afterward.
