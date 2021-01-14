Arvidsson (undisclosed) is expected to play Thursday against Columbus.
Arvidsson exited Wednesday's practice early with an undisclosed issue, but he was on the ice for Thursday's morning skate, which was the first indication he'd likely be available against the Blue Jackets. The dimunitive sniper is expected to skate on the Predators' top line and first power-play unit.
