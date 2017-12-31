Arvidsson potted his 12th goal of the season in Saturday's win over the Wild.

It was the first tally in eight games for Arvidsson, who has managed 25 points in 38 contests. The 24-year-old has been producing consistently all season and is a prime reason why the Predators currently sit atop the Central Division standings. He might not match the career-high 31 goals he potted last season, but Arvidsson is worth owning in most fantasy settings for his lethal shooting ability and offensive skills.