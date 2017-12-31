Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Finds twine against Wild
Arvidsson potted his 12th goal of the season in Saturday's win over the Wild.
It was the first tally in eight games for Arvidsson, who has managed 25 points in 38 contests. The 24-year-old has been producing consistently all season and is a prime reason why the Predators currently sit atop the Central Division standings. He might not match the career-high 31 goals he potted last season, but Arvidsson is worth owning in most fantasy settings for his lethal shooting ability and offensive skills.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Active in shootout loss•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Powers Preds to win over Ducks•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores Sunday in losing effort against Canes•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Notches two helpers against Jets•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Collects two points against Wild•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores in third straight•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...