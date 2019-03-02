Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Fires at will in loss

Arvidsson scored a goal on seven shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Despite scoring, Arvidsson held a minus-2 rating in the contest. The Swedish winger has 27 goals and 36 points in 43 games this season, having missed a chunk of the campaign with a thumb injury. Surprisingly, only one of his goals this year has come on the power play.

