Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Five points in last four games
Arvidsson put up a goal and assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
The winger now has five points, including three goals, in his last four games. The Preds' top line of Arvidsson, Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen remain the team's primary source of offence. The winger is coming off two-straight 61 point seasons, so expect more of the same.
