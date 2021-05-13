Arvidsson (undisclosed) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Joe Rexrode of The Athletic Nashville reports.

Arvidsson missed the final five games of the regular season with an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be on track to play in Monday's Game 1 versus the Hurricanes. The 28-year-old winger has notched 25 points through 50 contests this campaign.

More News