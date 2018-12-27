Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Game-time call
Arvidsson (thumb) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with Dallas, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Arvidsson is still awaiting final clearance from the medical staff and will need to be activated off injured reserve, but all signs point to the winger returning to the Preds' first line against the Stars. Either Zac RInaldo or Rocco Grimaldi will be the player to come out of the lineup if Arvidsson does in fact suit up. Prior to getting hurt, the Swede was on an absolute tear, as he racked up eight goals and five helpers in just 13 appearances.
