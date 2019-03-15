Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Gets scoring started
Arvidsson potted his 29th goal of the season in a 3-1 win over the Kings on Thursday.
Arvidsson has five points over his last six games, as well as 18 shots in that span. For the season, the Swede is up to 40 points in 48 games in a campaign shortened by injury. The winger typically fires three-plus shots on goal per game, and he's scoring on 18.2 percent of them this season.
