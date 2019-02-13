Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Goal-scoring machine
Arvidsson scored his 25th goal of the season Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.
There's no denying who the trigger man in Nashville's offense is, as Arvidsson, in 19 games since Jan.1, has 16 goals compared to just two assists and boasts an impressive shooting percentage of 21.1 percent over that span. Unfortunately for his owners, he was shut out on the power play in Tuesday's loss, despite having logged 5:51 of ice time with the man advantage.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scoring surge continues•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Pair of points in win•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Leads comeback against Panthers•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Lights lamp against Avs•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores in lopsided loss•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Nets hat trick•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...