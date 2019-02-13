Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Goal-scoring machine

Arvidsson scored his 25th goal of the season Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

There's no denying who the trigger man in Nashville's offense is, as Arvidsson, in 19 games since Jan.1, has 16 goals compared to just two assists and boasts an impressive shooting percentage of 21.1 percent over that span. Unfortunately for his owners, he was shut out on the power play in Tuesday's loss, despite having logged 5:51 of ice time with the man advantage.