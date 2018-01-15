Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Helped off ice
Arvidsson needed to be helped off the ice at practice Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
The team did not provide an update on Arvidsson's status following practice, so it's unclear whether he will be available against the Golden Knights on Tuesday. If the winger is unable to give it a go, the Preds will likely need to promote a player from AHL Milwaukee to bolster its forward depth. Nashville should provide an update following Tuesday's game-day skate.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: In on both goals in 2-1 win•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Finds twine against Wild•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Active in shootout loss•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Powers Preds to win over Ducks•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores Sunday in losing effort against Canes•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Notches two helpers against Jets•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...