Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Helped off ice

Arvidsson needed to be helped off the ice at practice Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

The team did not provide an update on Arvidsson's status following practice, so it's unclear whether he will be available against the Golden Knights on Tuesday. If the winger is unable to give it a go, the Preds will likely need to promote a player from AHL Milwaukee to bolster its forward depth. Nashville should provide an update following Tuesday's game-day skate.