Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Hits IR

Arvidsson (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Predators on Tuesday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Arvidsson required assistance to leave the ice during Monday's practice session, but he was present at Tuesday's morning skate, suggesting it may not be a long-term issue. However, his placement on IR essentially guarantees his absence from Tuesday night's tilt, if not longer, though he will be eligible to dress whenever healthy. The team should announce the winger's activation preceding his return to the ice, but, in the meantime, Arvidsson's absence will leave a gaping void up front and on the man advantage. Nashville recalled Frederick Gaudreau from AHL Nashville to replace him on the active roster.