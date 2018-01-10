Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: In on both goals in 2-1 win

Arvidsson recorded a goal and an assist during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Edmonton.

It had been 12 games since Arvidsson's last multi-point showing, and he collected just two goals and two assists during the skid. Even with the scoring drought, the 24-year-old winger has collected a respectable 27 points -- 13 tallies -- through 42 games, which puts him on track to post another solid fantasy showing. However, Arvidsson will need to turn it up offensively to match last year's 31-goal, 61-point campaign.