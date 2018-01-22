Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Ineffective in return
Arvidsson had little impact in his return from injury against Florida on Saturday, as he registered just two shots on goal and a minus-1 rating.
Arvidsson's lack of fantasy production could be blamed on being held back in his reintroduction to the lineup, considering he logged a mere 16:10 of ice time -- more than two minutes below his 18:14 season average. As long as the Swede isn't feeling any adverse affects, he should get back to eating up big minutes, which should give him plenty of opportunities to get on the scoresheet.
