Arvidsson (undisclosed) was hurt in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear what caused Arvidsson to leave the contest in the second period. Head coach John Hynes didn't address the winger's status in his postgame press conference. An update on Arvidsson should surface before Saturday's game versus the Stars.
