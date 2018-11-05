Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Lands on injured reserve

Arvidsson (lower body) was moved to injured reserve Monday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Arvidsson has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury, and the winger, as a result, was placed on injured reserve Monday. At this point, it's unclear how long the Swedish forward will be out of the lineup for but prior to going down, Arvidsson had notched 12 points in as many games and was riding a five-game point streak.