Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Leads comeback against Panthers
Arvidsson scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Friday's 4-1 victory over the Panthers.
The 25-year-old continues to snipe. Arvidsson now has 13 goals but only 15 points in his last 14 games, and even after missing most of November and December with lower-body and thumb injuries, he's still on pace to top the career-high 31 tallies he recorded in 2016-17.
