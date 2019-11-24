Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Leaves game early
Arvidsson (lower body) left Saturday's game versus the Blues and did not return.
Arvidsson logged just 4:35 of ice time versus St. Louis before being forced to depart with an LBI. Prior to leaving, the Preds' forward tallied his ninth assist of the season.
