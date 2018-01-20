Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Lifted from IR

Arvidsson (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, ahead of a home game against the Panthers.

This should provide a significant boost for a Predators club that still managed to win both games in which Arvidsson was held out. Actually, the Preds will take aim at their fifth straight victory in this next one, with this power-player winger set to reprise his role as a top-six contributor from the left side. Will he match his 61-point output from 2016-17? Probably not, but fantasy owners have to like how the smooth Swede is operating with a favorable Corsi For percentage (52.2) for the third straight year -- this goes to show that he's been pretty good in possession.