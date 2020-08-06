Arvidsson scored his second goal of the playoffs during Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

After lighting the lamp on the power play in Game 2, Arvidsson hammered a shot past Darcy Kuemper on Wednesday for Nashville's only offense. He's put 13 shots on net through the three games, and the 27-year-old will need to keep firing away Friday if the Preds are going to avoid elimination.