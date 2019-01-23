Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Lights lamp against Avs

Arvidsson scored a goal and fired five shots on net in Monday's win over the Avalanche.

Arvidsson streaked into the offensive zone to scoop up a loose puck, and with nowhere to shoot initially he wrapped it around the net, beating Semyon Varlamov for the team's second score. The 25-year-old is on a tear with 11 goals and two helpers over the last 12 games, firing 49 shots on net in that span. He'll look to take the momentum into Wednesday's game versus the Golden Knights before the All-Star break.