Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Lights lamp in loss
Arvidsson scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Anaheim.
Arvidsson got the Predators on the board in the latter stages of the first period, picking up his 11th goal of the season. He has 11 goals and 20 points in 34 game this season and has yet to rediscover the touch that resulted in 94 goals over his previous three years.
