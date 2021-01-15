Arvidsson (undisclosed) had four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over Columbus.

The 27-year-old was unable to finish practice Wednesday due to an undisclosed ailment but was in the opening-night lineup on Nashville's top line with Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg. Although he was held off the scoresheet, Arvidsson's 17:44 of ice time seemingly indicate that his issue is behind him. The right winger is coming off of a 15-goal, 13-assist campaign in 2019-20.