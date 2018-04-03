Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Looks like he'll sit again Tuesday
Arvidsson (lower body) is doubtful for Tuesday's road game against the Panthers, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Arvidsson's bothered by a lower-body injury that kept him off the ice for morning skate Tuesday. We will keep you informed of any changes, but the Predators are expected to go with Filip Forsberg and Keven Fiala at left wing in the top six for the upcoming contest.
