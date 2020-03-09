Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Mini-point streak
Arvidsson notched an assist for the second straight game in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Stars.
On the positive side, this marked the first time Arvidsson recorded points in consecutive games for the first time since the end of December. At the same time, however, the 26-year-old Swede has been skating primarily on the team's fourth line of late, which has resulted in his ice time dropping to an average TOI of just 13:07 over the past five games, a sharp decline from the 17-18 minutes he was seeing earlier in the season. Now with just 27 points in 56 games, Arvidsson has been a real disappointment for fantasy owners this season. Hopefully he can extend his current point streak down the stretch as the Preds try to hang onto one of the two wildcard playoff spots in the Western Conference.
