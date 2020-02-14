Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Mired in slump

Arvidsson extended his current scoring drought to six games Thursday against the Islanders.

Arvidsson continues to skate primarily on the Preds' top line with Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund, however his ice time has taken a bit of a dip recently -- in the past six games, his average TOI is just 14:30, a full two minutes lower than his season average of 16:41. Scoring-wise, the Swedish winger now has just seven points in 22 games since returning from a lower-body injury in mid-December. If you haen't already, you might want to stash him on your fantasy bench in favour of a more consistent option.