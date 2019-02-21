Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Misses morning skate

Arvidsson didn't take part in morning skate ahead of Thursday's game against the Kings, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Coach Peter Laviolette didn't provide an update on Arvidsson's status following the game, leaving his status unclear for the evening's affair. It's possible word on his availability will not arrive until the team takes the ice for pregame warmups, with either Craig Smith (undisclosed) or Cody McLeod likely drawing in if the flourishing winger is unable to go.