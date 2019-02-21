Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Misses morning skate
Arvidsson didn't take part in morning skate ahead of Thursday's game against the Kings, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Coach Peter Laviolette didn't provide an update on Arvidsson's status following the game, leaving his status unclear for the evening's affair. It's possible word on his availability will not arrive until the team takes the ice for pregame warmups, with either Craig Smith (undisclosed) or Cody McLeod likely drawing in if the flourishing winger is unable to go.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Provides insurance in home win•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Goal-scoring machine•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scoring surge continues•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Pair of points in win•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Leads comeback against Panthers•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Lights lamp against Avs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...