Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Misses practice Monday

Arvidsson (undisclosed) was absent from Monday's practice, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

There was no indication of whether this was simply a maintenance day or a legitimate injury absence for Arvidsson, but owners of the 28-goal scorer through 46 games will be hoping it isn't the latter. Expect an update on Arvidsson's status prior to Nashville's next game, Tuesday in Anaheim.

