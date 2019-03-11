Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Misses practice Monday
Arvidsson (undisclosed) was absent from Monday's practice, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
There was no indication of whether this was simply a maintenance day or a legitimate injury absence for Arvidsson, but owners of the 28-goal scorer through 46 games will be hoping it isn't the latter. Expect an update on Arvidsson's status prior to Nashville's next game, Tuesday in Anaheim.
