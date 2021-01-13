Arvidsson was not in attendance for Wednesday's practice session, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Arvidsson was originally on the ice Tuesday but appears to still be dealing with his undisclosed injury. Unless something changes in the winger's status soon, he could miss out on Opening Night versus Columbus on Thursday. If Arvidsson is sidelined, Eeli Tolvanen could be called up from the taxi squad and even be given the first-line role.