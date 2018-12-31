Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Near point-per-game pace
Arvidsson notched a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.
That makes 15 points in 16 games this season for the 25-year-old Swede, who recently returned from a 21-game stint on the IR with a thumb injury. If he's somehow still floating around on your league's waiver wire due to his lengthy absence, don't hesitate to pick him up, as he has now returned to his usual spot on the Preds' top line.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Officially activated from IR•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Game-time call•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Out another three weeks•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Out 6-8 weeks•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Back on injured reserve•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Six-game scoring streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...