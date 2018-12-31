Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Near point-per-game pace

Arvidsson notched a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

That makes 15 points in 16 games this season for the 25-year-old Swede, who recently returned from a 21-game stint on the IR with a thumb injury. If he's somehow still floating around on your league's waiver wire due to his lengthy absence, don't hesitate to pick him up, as he has now returned to his usual spot on the Preds' top line.