Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Nets goal in Game 6
Arvidsson lit the lamp during a 5-0 Game 6 victory over Colorado on Sunday.
The goal allowed Arvidsson to close the first round with two goals and an assist, and snapped a small three game pointless streak as his previous tallies were during the first two games. The Swede was truly one of Nashville's most dynamic forwards down the stretch as he closed the season with 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) in 35 games, and has continued skating on the first forward line during the playoffs, although he's just averaging 16:45 of ice time per game. Arvidsson has been rifling off the puck as well throwing 18 shots on goal in the series, and the only thing limiting his point total is his power-play production, as Nashville is just connecting at a 18 percent mark this postseason -- surprisingly, the worst percentage of any remaining team save for Vegas -- and he has just one power-play point since the start of March.
