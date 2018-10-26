Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Nets goal in win
Arvidsson scored a goal and led all Nashville forwards with 20:56 of ice time Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win against the Devils.
Arvidsson has tallied five points in his last three games and is tied with Filip Forsberg for the team lead in goals with seven. In his last two seasons, the Swede has lit the lamp 60 times and remains one of Nashville's key offensive catalysts.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Brilliant in defeat•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Five points in last four games•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Returns to game•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Exits after taking puck to face•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Nets spectacular goal•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Primed for another excellent year•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.