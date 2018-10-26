Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Nets goal in win

Arvidsson scored a goal and led all Nashville forwards with 20:56 of ice time Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win against the Devils.

Arvidsson has tallied five points in his last three games and is tied with Filip Forsberg for the team lead in goals with seven. In his last two seasons, the Swede has lit the lamp 60 times and remains one of Nashville's key offensive catalysts.

