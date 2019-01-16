Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Nets hat trick
Arvidsson tallied three goals - including one while short-handed - while adding six shots and a plus-3 rating during Tuesday's 7-2 rout over the Capitals.
Arvidsson has been scorching of late with nine goals and 11 points in the last 11 games. The 25-year-old Swede is clicking on the top line with Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen so keep rolling him out there while he's hot.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Puts up two goals•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Near point-per-game pace•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Officially activated from IR•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Game-time call•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Out another three weeks•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Out 6-8 weeks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...