Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Nets hat trick

Arvidsson tallied three goals - including one while short-handed - while adding six shots and a plus-3 rating during Tuesday's 7-2 rout over the Capitals.

Arvidsson has been scorching of late with nine goals and 11 points in the last 11 games. The 25-year-old Swede is clicking on the top line with Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen so keep rolling him out there while he's hot.