Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Nets spectacular goal

Arvidsson scored two goals, including the game winner, in a 4-3 win over the Islanders.

The first goal was spectacular. Arvidsson put the puck through his own legs and cut around defender Ryan Pulock, who was left speechless. He then slid it five-hole on Thomas Greiss. Arvidsson is entrenched on the Preds' top line with Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansson. He's a strong fantasy citizen.