Arvidsson (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Red Wings, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Although Arvidsson won't play Tuesday, coach John Hynes told reporters the 27-year-old forward is making "significant process" in his recovery, suggesting the diminutive winger shouldn't be sidelined long term with his upper-body issue. Rem Pitlick is expected to replace Arvidsson in the lineup versus Detroit.
