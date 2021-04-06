Arvidsson (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Red Wings, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Although Arvidsson won't play Tuesday, coach John Hynes told reporters the 27-year-old forward is making "significant process" in his recovery, suggesting the diminutive winger shouldn't be sidelined long term with his upper-body issue. Rem Pitlick is expected to replace Arvidsson in the lineup versus Detroit.