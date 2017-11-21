Arvidsson collected two assists through 17:37 of ice time during Monday's 5-3 win over Winnipeg.

The 24-year-old winger has been scorching hot of late with three multi-point showings for five goals and five assists through his past eight games. This outburst has been especially encouraging because he had only marked the scoresheet in three of the first 12 games of the campaign. After recording 31 goals and 61 points last year, Arvidsson has rounded back into that form and put his early-season struggles behind him.