Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Notches two helpers against Jets
Arvidsson collected two assists through 17:37 of ice time during Monday's 5-3 win over Winnipeg.
The 24-year-old winger has been scorching hot of late with three multi-point showings for five goals and five assists through his past eight games. This outburst has been especially encouraging because he had only marked the scoresheet in three of the first 12 games of the campaign. After recording 31 goals and 61 points last year, Arvidsson has rounded back into that form and put his early-season struggles behind him.
More News
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Collects two points against Wild•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Scores in third straight•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Seals Kings' fate with overtime winner•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Puts end to scoreless skid•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Bumped from top-six role•
-
Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Dials in two points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...