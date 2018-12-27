Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Officially activated from IR

Arvidsson (thumb) was officially activated from injured reserve ahead of Thursday's home tilt against the Stars.

Initial reports suggested Arvidsson would be a game-time decision against the Stars, but his activation from injured reserve seriously plays to the idea that he'll indeed return against Dallas along with highly skilled defenseman P.K. Subban (upper body). Arvidsson is no slouch in his own right when it comes to attacking-zone exploits, as he produced eight goals and five assists for a point-per-game pace before sustaining his injury.