Arvidsson scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Arvidsson's attempt at a centering pass bounced off a skate and into the Blackhawks' net for the opening tally at 4:43 of the first period. While 2020-21 hasn't been kind to Arvidsson overall, he has three points in his last two games. The Swedish winger is at five goals, 17 points, 116 shots on net and 12 PIM through 36 appearances.